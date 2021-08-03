ProximaX (XPX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.31 Million

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, ProximaX has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $54,266.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

