Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 9,191 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,933% compared to the typical volume of 452 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.19. 1,839,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,326. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $7.40.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GreenSky will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in GreenSky by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in GreenSky by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in GreenSky by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in GreenSky by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GreenSky has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.93.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

