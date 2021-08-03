Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 9,191 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,933% compared to the typical volume of 452 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.19. 1,839,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,326. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $7.40.
GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GreenSky will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GreenSky has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.93.
GreenSky Company Profile
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
