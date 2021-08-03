L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “

Shares of L.B. Foster stock remained flat at $$18.16 during trading hours on Monday. 23,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,197. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $196.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.05.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. Research analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in L.B. Foster by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

