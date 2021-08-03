First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FCF. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

First Commonwealth Financial stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 523,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

