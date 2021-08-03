Cashaa 1-Day Volume Tops $370,322.00 (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Cashaa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Cashaa has a market cap of $23.15 million and $370,322.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00060052 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00014805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.55 or 0.00805632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00094789 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00040724 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa (CAS) is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,980,875 coins. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

Cashaa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

