Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-379 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $370.47 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.030-$0.050 EPS.

Varonis Systems stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.99. The stock had a trading volume of 996,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -59.79 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.22.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.72.

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $94,154.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,171 shares of company stock worth $1,404,664. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

