ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $703-707 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $675.85 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.510 EPS.

Shares of ZI traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,572,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,190. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,369.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.11.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 12,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $668,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 3,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,949,602 shares of company stock valued at $436,386,964. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

