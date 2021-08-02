UniLend (UFT) Market Cap Hits $20.55 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $20.55 million and $1.76 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UniLend has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00060363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.61 or 0.00807549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00094936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00040934 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,134,300 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

