Lobstex (LOBS) Price Reaches $0.0534 on Major Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $564,335.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lobstex has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0534 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,309,115 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

