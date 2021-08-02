Lead Wallet (LEAD) Achieves Market Cap of $2.02 Million

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 35.4% against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $2.02 million and $1.88 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00100357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00139794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,975.94 or 1.00124025 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.79 or 0.00847179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

