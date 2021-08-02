$0.84 EPS Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Pentair posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,160. Pentair has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $74.83. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 48,192 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,801,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,664,000 after buying an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

