Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

EVBN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.14. 12,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,792. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $212.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Evans Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $40.45.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 23.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,924.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

