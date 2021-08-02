Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Trading Up 24.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $315.59 million and $32.01 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001319 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00060315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014879 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.22 or 0.00810103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00095180 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040833 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

