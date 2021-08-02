Collateral Pay (COLL) Hits Market Cap of $2.38 Million

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded up 37.3% against the U.S. dollar. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000914 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046707 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00100588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00140285 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,941.12 or 0.99755266 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.14 or 0.00845711 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,656,819 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “COLLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.