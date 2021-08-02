Bitcoin SV Hits Market Capitalization of $2.72 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $2.72 billion and $364.95 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $144.64 or 0.00370535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,036.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.63 or 0.01387482 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00141891 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 58.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000069 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000187 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,804,264 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

