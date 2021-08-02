Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Arista Networks updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $377.18. 636,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,426. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $383.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.00.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.15, for a total value of $534,719.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $3,176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,857 shares of company stock worth $29,709,596 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.80.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

