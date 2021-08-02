Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.930-$1.030 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.93-1.03 EPS.

NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $38.10. 332,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.40.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

