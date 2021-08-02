Tael One Day Trading Volume Tops $775,262.00 (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges including $45.75, $10.00, $119.16 and $62.56. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00060548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.34 or 0.00807993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00095264 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00040566 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $62.56, $5.22, $7.20, $34.91, $24.72, $4.92, $18.11, $10.00, $45.75, $6.32, $13.96 and $119.16. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

