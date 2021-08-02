HyperCash (HC) Market Capitalization Reaches $31.91 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a total market cap of $31.91 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,932.62 or 0.99755751 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00031449 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.56 or 0.01013521 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.12 or 0.00341096 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.88 or 0.00409653 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006202 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00070809 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004900 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

