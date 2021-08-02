ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ARCB stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.25. 543,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,774. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.81. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $93.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.91.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $637,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

