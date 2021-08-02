Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-1.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.89. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.540-$1.640 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REYN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of REYN stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.00. 690,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

