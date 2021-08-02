Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells 2,764 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total value of $840,808.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ROK traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $307.31. 691,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,504. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $310.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after buying an additional 713,005 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,425,000 after buying an additional 445,694 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after buying an additional 380,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.