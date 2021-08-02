Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells 2,764 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total value of $840,808.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
ROK traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $307.31. 691,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,504. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $310.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.23.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after buying an additional 713,005 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,425,000 after buying an additional 445,694 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after buying an additional 380,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
