Celeum (CLX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9,841.22

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded down 59.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Celeum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Celeum has traded down 54.7% against the US dollar. Celeum has a total market capitalization of $9,841.22 and approximately $54.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00046641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00100404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00139913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,915.19 or 0.99905146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.26 or 0.00847861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,335 coins. Celeum’s official Twitter account is @celeum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Celeum is celeum.tk . The official message board for Celeum is medium.com/@celeum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

