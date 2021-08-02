Phala Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $45.80 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00002018 BTC on popular exchanges. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $142.95 million and approximately $45.80 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00060714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.31 or 0.00809490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00095191 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00040618 BTC.

About Phala Network

PHA is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,834,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.