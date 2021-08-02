The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The Williams Companies updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.090-$1.250 EPS.

WMB traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.94. 7,698,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,995,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

