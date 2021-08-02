AMATEN (AMA) Market Capitalization Achieves $908,887.80

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, AMATEN has traded down 45.3% against the US dollar. One AMATEN coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMATEN has a market cap of $908,887.80 and $1,432.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AMATEN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00061069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.14 or 0.00808102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00095567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00040615 BTC.

AMATEN Profile

AMATEN (AMA) is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

Buying and Selling AMATEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMATEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMATEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMATEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AMAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AMATEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMATEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.