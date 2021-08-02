Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of hepatitis viruses, influenza viruses, and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. CC-31244 is a Phase 2a ready broad-spectrum novel non-nucleoside replication inhibitor of HepC. Phase 1b studies in HepC infected patients showed the largest reduction in viral load of any non-nucleoside inhibitor tested to date. The next step for CC-31244 is clinical trials as part of a cocktail for ultra-short therapy of 2 to 6 weeks. The lead candidate for influenza has advanced to IND-enabling studies. It is effective in animal models against both the pandemic and seasonal strains of influenza. In addition, the Company has a pipeline of promising early preclinical programs. Two private investors own approximately 48% of the Company. “

COCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Friday.

Cocrystal Pharma stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,847,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,641,937. The company has a market capitalization of $112.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.20. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $3.46.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative net margin of 479.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. Research analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Raymond F. Schinazi sold 575,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $1,696,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,674,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,641,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 52,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,254,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 304,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

