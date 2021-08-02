Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of hepatitis viruses, influenza viruses, and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. CC-31244 is a Phase 2a ready broad-spectrum novel non-nucleoside replication inhibitor of HepC. Phase 1b studies in HepC infected patients showed the largest reduction in viral load of any non-nucleoside inhibitor tested to date. The next step for CC-31244 is clinical trials as part of a cocktail for ultra-short therapy of 2 to 6 weeks. The lead candidate for influenza has advanced to IND-enabling studies. It is effective in animal models against both the pandemic and seasonal strains of influenza. In addition, the Company has a pipeline of promising early preclinical programs. Two private investors own approximately 48% of the Company. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COCP. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Cocrystal Pharma from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of COCP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,847,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,641,937. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.23. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.46.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 479.05%. Equities analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cocrystal Pharma news, major shareholder Raymond F. Schinazi sold 575,000 shares of Cocrystal Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $1,696,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,674,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,641,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 124.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 42,928 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

