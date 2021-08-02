Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CVLT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Summit Insights increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.88.

Shares of CVLT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.08. 384,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,308. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $339,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,003 shares in the company, valued at $18,938,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $365,041.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,272.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $7,758,884 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,342,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,878,000 after buying an additional 11,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

