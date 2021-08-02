NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $393.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to report $393.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $381.80 million and the highest is $415.60 million. NOW reported sales of $370.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NOW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NOW in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in NOW in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NOW in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in NOW in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in NOW in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNOW traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 938,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93. NOW has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

