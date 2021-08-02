Brokerages Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $373.78 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will announce sales of $373.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $349.60 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $329.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.32.

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.51. 4,309,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,175,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.34%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

