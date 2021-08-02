Syntropy (NOIA) Market Cap Reaches $127.81 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded up 46.2% against the dollar. One Syntropy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000749 BTC on major exchanges. Syntropy has a total market cap of $127.81 million and $1.17 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00061156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.17 or 0.00815958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00095217 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001781 BTC.

About Syntropy

Syntropy is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,820,635 coins. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

