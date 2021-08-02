Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $408.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to announce sales of $408.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $435.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $382.50 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $632.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%.

FBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

NYSE FBC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.86. 311,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,383. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.69. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $79,639,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,783,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,226,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 345.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,306,000 after purchasing an additional 500,922 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 75.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,556,000 after purchasing an additional 319,495 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

