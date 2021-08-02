Zacks: Analysts Expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.07 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce sales of $65.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.30 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $58.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $257.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $255.90 million to $261.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $338.27 million, with estimates ranging from $331.80 million to $348.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 30.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBAI. Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 177,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 25,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 55,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBAI traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.04. 171,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,684. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $811.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

