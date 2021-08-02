WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $156.30 Million

Equities analysts expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to announce sales of $156.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $155.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.59 million. WSFS Financial reported sales of $162.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year sales of $624.12 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $633.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WSFS Financial.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,554,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,586.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $728,897.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,150 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 9,101 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 18,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $43.16. The stock had a trading volume of 269,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.33. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $55.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.