$156.30 Million in Sales Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will report sales of $156.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $157.59 million. WSFS Financial reported sales of $162.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year sales of $624.12 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $633.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WSFS Financial.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.16. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

NASDAQ WSFS traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $43.16. 269,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.33. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $55.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

In related news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,232 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $67,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,506 shares in the company, valued at $682,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $728,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,150. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 77.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 23.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 25.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 801.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 334,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.