$6.32 Million in Sales Expected for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will announce $6.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.10 million and the highest is $8.87 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year sales of $17.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $30.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $31.00 million, with estimates ranging from $21.54 million to $37.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atara Biotherapeutics.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.92. 438,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,527. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.43. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.21.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $81,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristin Yarema purchased 32,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $471,091.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,008.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 909,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.