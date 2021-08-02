Genesis Shards (GS) Market Cap Hits $1.39 Million

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00046511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00101661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00139664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,074.20 or 0.99833319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $332.24 or 0.00848870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

