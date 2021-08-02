Pangolin Hits Market Capitalization of $20.02 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $20.02 million and approximately $444,174.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00046511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00101661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00139664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,074.20 or 0.99833319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.24 or 0.00848870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

