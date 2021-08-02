Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Announces Earnings Results

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

NYSE PXD traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,897. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.13. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.