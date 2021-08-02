Bridge Mutual (BMI) Price Up 19.3% Over Last Week

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $30.64 million and $800,636.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00046347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00101806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00139167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,410.99 or 1.00490186 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.64 or 0.00850719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,674,604 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

