Ravencoin Classic Reaches Market Cap of $2.99 Million (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 1% against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $48,753.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,218.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.24 or 0.06627548 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $544.02 or 0.01387146 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.59 or 0.00361038 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00131098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.02 or 0.00591597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.09 or 0.00372491 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.15 or 0.00293615 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

