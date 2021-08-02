Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 704,200 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the June 30th total of 950,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 391,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSE DLB traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.81. The company had a trading volume of 499,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,680. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.26. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLB. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $2,933,328.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,849,313 over the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

