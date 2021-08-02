Short Interest in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Drops By 21.5%

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BOAC traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.75. 78,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,556. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $13.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOAC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 1,680.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. 53.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

