Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 115,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 587,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 356,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,094. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $448.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.65. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMM. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,093,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 351.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 181,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 51,518 shares in the last quarter. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

