Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.65 Billion

Brokerages predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will announce $6.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.07 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $23.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.17 billion to $25.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $25.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.37 billion to $27.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.62. The stock had a trading volume of 21,737,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,898,975. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 2.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,577 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,240 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

