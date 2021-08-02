FansTime Trading Up 8.4% Over Last Week (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, FansTime has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. FansTime has a market capitalization of $746,467.30 and $456,962.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00061156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002669 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00014842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.17 or 0.00815958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00095217 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001781 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

