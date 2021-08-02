Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260.82 Million

Brokerages expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to announce $260.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $275.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $247.80 million. Ameresco posted sales of $223.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.73.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $453,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,372. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ameresco by 59.2% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 28,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 140.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 135.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 154.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 109,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 46.2% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 95,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMRC traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,735. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.44. Ameresco has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $70.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

