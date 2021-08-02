$980,000.00 in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to announce $980,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30,000.00 to $2.85 million. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $350,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $13.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210,000.00 to $20.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.53 million, with estimates ranging from $2.02 million to $19.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Clearside Biomedical stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 347,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,935. The company has a market capitalization of $298.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.48. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,635 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 107,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 105,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

