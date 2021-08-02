Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,900 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 356,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $482,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the first quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 390.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Primerica in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 46.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Primerica stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.46. 79,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,654. Primerica has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.32.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. Analysts forecast that Primerica will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRI. Truist upped their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, increased their price objective on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

